The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the answer key of the Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ICET-2021). Registered candidates can check the answer key and response sheet at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2021 on September 17 and 18 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the preliminary answer key on the official website by September 22, 6.00 PM by submitting supporting documents.

The University will conduct the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The online registration for AP ICET 2021 was conducted in July and August.

Steps to check AP ICET answer key 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the answer key tab and select the paper/shift The AP ICET answer key will appear on the screen Go back to homepage and click on the response sheet button Login to check responses and compare with answer key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following instructions given.

