Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the fee online at the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in Rural Development Department, 56 in Irrigation Department, 8 in Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in Department of Energy, and 42 in Public Works Department.

Here’s direct link to UKPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should posses Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 276.55, whereas Rs 126.55 is applicable to SC/ ST category. For PWD category candidates, Rs 26.55 is applicable.

Steps to apply for UKPSC AE recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021” link under Recent Updates tab Now click on Online Application link Read the instructions carefully and proceed Now fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UKPSC AE posts.