The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for Physics Chemistry Biology or PCB Group. Registered applicants can download their admit card from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.

MHT CET 2021 will held between September 21 and October 1. MHT CET hall ticket has details including exam date and time, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid-19 guidelines.

Steps to download MHT CET admit card:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card” against CET name Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2021 (PCB Group).

Over 8.5 lakh students have applied for MHT CET 2021 examination this year. Also, the number of examination centres have been increased from 198 to 226 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.