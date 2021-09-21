The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the draft answer keys of the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer keys at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Auditor prelim exam was held on August 29 in a single shift. The exam was organised at district headquarters situated in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya.

The General Knowledge paper consisted of 150 marks’ objective-type questions. The answer keys to Booklet Series A, B, C, D have been released.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, through a format described in the notice and send it to the given address. The post shall reach the BPSC office in Patna by October 5, 5.00 PM. Read the answer key notice for more details.

Here’s BPSC Auditor answer key notice.

Here’s direct link to BPSC Auditor answer keys.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The online applications were invited in October and November of last year.

The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.