Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has released the result of recruitment exam held for the posts of Clerk, Junior Assistant, Salesman, Godown Keeper, Store Keeper, and others in Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result and cut-off list from bank’s official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online examination was conducted on July 17, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 385 vacancies.

Steps to download the result/ cut-off list

Visit the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab under Important Links Click on Result for 385 Posts in SUWB KVSS/ SUWB KVSS Cut Off Check and download the result and cut-off list Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Here’s direct link to the cut-off list.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the online examination. Where one or more candidates have obtained equal marks in the selection process, the candidate whose date of birth is falling previously shall be given preference, and in the event where one or more candidates have same date of birth and equal marks in the selection process, the candidate having higher academic qualifications shall be preferred.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.