Today, September 22 is the last day to apply for the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota in Border Security Force (BSF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 269 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years ( Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to General (UR) or OBC category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports quota should pay Rs 100. Fees are exempted for females and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

Steps to apply for Constable GD vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons Register by generating OTP Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

Online application forms and copy of certificate uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination by the Recruiting Agency.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.