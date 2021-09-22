Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various non executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the fee till October 12 (5.00 PM) on IOCL’s official website iocl.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 513 vacancies. The written test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 24, 2021 and the result shall be released by November 11, 2021.

The applicants should have attained the minimum age of 18 years and the maximum age shall be 26 years as on September 30, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience requirement, pay scale and other details from the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 150 as application fee (nonrefundable) through SBI e-collect only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.iocl.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” Click on “Latest Job Opening” under Related links tab Now click on “Click here to Apply Online” under Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel- 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division Select the discipline and proceed with application Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the application for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The applicants will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.