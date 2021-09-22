The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Clerk prelims 2021 for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) was held from August 17 to August 19. Candidates who qualify the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam. The main exam will be held in October.

Steps to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2021:

Visit SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ – ‘Current Openings’ Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims result 2021 under Junior Associates section

Enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The SBI Clerk result will appear on screen Download marksheet and take a printout.

NOTE: The SBI portal has crashed, likely due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to check the result after regular intervals.

The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 commenced on April 27 and concluded on May 20, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre of SBI in 18 different circles around the country.