Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule for Main Examination for the post of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper 2016 today. Eligible candidates can check the notice on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the main written exam will be conducted on October 3, 2021 from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The reporting time is 12.00 noon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021.

The applicants will be able to download their admit card from September 27 onwards.

“Candidates concerned are advised to download their Admission Letter in the link provided in the Home Page (What’s New) of the website of the Commission (www.ossc.gov.in) from 27.09.2021 onwards by logging-in their Application No and Date of Birth to appear the examination at the venue on the date and time mentioned therein,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “View PDF” against “Notice regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016.” Check the downloaded schedule Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

