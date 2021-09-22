The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO prelim exam 2021 was scheduled to be held on October 31. However, the Commission has postponed the exam in view of the Bihar Panchayat elections due to be held around that time.

BPSC said it will notify a new date for the CDPO exam later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam postponement notice.