The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 was held on September 18 and 19. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Female Constable GD in the Haryana Police.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the official website till September 26 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the HSSC notice.

Here’s HSSC Female Constable answer key notice.

Steps to download Haryana Police answer key 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ section Click on the pdf link for answer key to the relevant exam session The HSSC Female Constable answer key will appear on screen Raise objection, if any, through link given at homepage and follow instructions.

Here are direct links to Haryana police answer key 2021:

18.09.2021 (Evening Session)

19.09.2021 (Morning Session)

19.09.2021 (Evening Session)