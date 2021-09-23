Indian Navy has invited invited online applications from unmarried candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before October 5, 2021.

The shortlisted candidates will be posted in Executive, Technical and Educational branch.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 181 vacancies, of which 90 vacancies are for Executive branch, 18 for Educational branch, and 73 for Technical branch, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age criteria remains same for all the posts i.e., born between July 2, 1997 to July 1, 2003, except for the education branch and observer post i.e., July 2, 1997 to July 1, 2001.



Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a degree in MSc with Physics or BSc with Maths or BE/ BTech in relevant discipline.

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on ‘Current Events’ tab on the home page and select the SSC June 2022 link Complete the registration process and fill in the Indian Navy SSC June 2022 application form Upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an the interview process. The selected applicants will have a service duration of 10 years, extendable up to four years.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.