The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the date for release of the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jeeadv.nic.in.

The JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3 for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. This year, IIT-Kharagpur is in charge of organising the exam.

The JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.