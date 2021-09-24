Karnataka High Court will conclude the online application process today for various posts of second division assistant (SDA). Interested candidates can apply on the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The last date to submit the application fee is September 27.

Karnataka HC has notified a total of 140 posts of second division assistant for direct recruitment on the establishment of the High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Minimum qualification shall be degree in Science/ Arts/ Commerce/ Business Management/ Computer Applications from a recognised university with 55% marks in the aggregate. More details in the notification.

Here’s Karnataka HC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General category and other backward class is Rs 350, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category and persons with benchmark disability.

Steps to apply for High Court Karnataka recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in Click on “Notification Inviting online Application for Recruitment of Candidates to 142 Posts of Second Division Assistants.” under Notifications tab Now click on “Click here to Apply Online Application” Fill up the application details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.