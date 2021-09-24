Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) today, September 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The last date to submit the online application and pay the application fee is October 24 and 26, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 Insurance Medical Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for IMO vacancies

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IMO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.