The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST (Race). Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, HSSC will conduct the Commando PST (Race) against Advt No 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 from September 28 to 30. The venue of the exam is Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2).

The exam will consist of a race of 2 KM and the qualifying standard will be in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing with RFID technology). The test will carry 10 marks.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the following URL: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly.

Here’s Haryana Police Commando PST Race schedule.

Steps to download HSSC Commando admit card 2021: