Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EdCET 2021) today, September 24. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the rank card on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The examination was conducted on August 24 and 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

TS EdCET-2021 was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2021 result

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card” under Application tab Key in your hall ticket number, date of birth and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The application process commenced on April 19 and conclude on August 12, 2021.

