Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, September 24 released the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 notification 2021. The Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 3261 posts in various departments.

Candidates who have passed class 10th, 12th or hold a graduation degree can apply on the official website ssc.nic.in till October 25. The last date to make the online fee payment and generation of offline Challan is October 28, 2021.

The Computer Based Examination (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in January/February 2022.

Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions including age limit, educational qualification, experience, category, and others.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for SSC 2021 Phase 9

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, register and login to the portal Fill in the required details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature, reads the notification.

Exam Scheme

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. For each question, 2 marks will be awarded and for every wrong answer, there will be negative marking of 0.50 marks.

Exam Scheme Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration General Intelligence 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 1 hour English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 1 hour

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.