The Directorate of Elementary Education will announce the result of the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam today. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their result online at the official website predeled.com from 1.00 PM.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 was conducted on August 31 in pen and paper mode. The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

“Pre D.El.Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state,” the Department tweeted.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

The state-level BSTC exam is organised at the state level and around 350 colleges allocate seats based on Rajasthan BSTC scores. The online application process was conducted in June and July.