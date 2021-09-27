The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam, Tirupati has released the answer keys of the AP Law Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP LAWCET-2021). Candidates can download the provisional answer key and their response sheets from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam held the AP LAWCET 2021 on September 22 for admission into regular LLB (3 and 5 years) and LLM (2 year) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the preliminary answer key on the official website by 5.00 PM today by submitting supporting documents.

Steps to check AP LAWCET answer key 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the answer key tab and select the paper The AP LAWCET answer key will appear on the screen Go back to homepage and click on the response sheet button Login to check responses and compare with answer key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following the instructions given.

Here’s direct link to AP LAWCET answer key 2021.