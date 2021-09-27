The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Architectural Assistant / Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC has notified a total of 4 vacancies for the post of Architectural Assistant / Planning Assistant. The pay scale for the post is Rs 37,700 – 1,19,500. The last day to submit online applications is October 23.

Here’s TNPSC recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-34 years as on July 1, 2021. No upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Must possess a Degree of Master of Town Planning or its equivalent/ Civil Engineering / Architecture. Must possess adequate knowledge of Tamil. More details in the notification.

Selection procedure

TNPSC will select candidates in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The written exam will be held on January 8, 2022. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a exam fee of Rs 150. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form.

Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2021.