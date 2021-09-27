Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. The online registration/application process will be open from October 1 to 21 at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 will be held for filling up of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government.

The details of district-wise, division wise and category-wise vacancies scale of pay/remuneration, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available in the web portal of the commission.

Here’s OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 notification.

OSSSC has also announced that it has cancelled the recruitment advertisements of Statistical Field Surveyor 2021 and Forest Guard 2019. Candidates who registered for these posts have to apply afresh for the Combined Exam for Group C. The notices can be accessed at the official OSSSC portal.