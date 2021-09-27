The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Exam (Mains) 2021 schedule today, September 27. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam will now have to appear for the Mains. The detailed schedule is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the ESE 2021 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21 for the duration of 3 hours.

The paper I will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM for the subjects Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engg. Both the papers will consist of 300 marks.

A total of 1539 candidates are eligible for Main exam, of which 595 are from Civil Engineering, 253 from Mechanical Engineering, 418 from Electrical Engineering and 273 from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Recruitment through the results of this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

