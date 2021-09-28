The Delhi University has released the schedule for the undergraduate Merit Based Admission Process 2021-22. Candidates can check the admission schedule at the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the first cut-off of colleges will be declared on October 1 (Friday) for over 70,000 candidates. Candidates eligible for admissions under the first cut-off list may take up admissions from October 4 to 6. Colleges will have to complete approvals by 5.00 PM on October 7, while the last date for fee payment is October 8 (till 5 pm).

The second DU cut-off will be released on October 9 and students can take admissions under that from October 11 to 13. The last date for fee payment is October 15. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against the second cut-off by October 14.

The third cut-off list will be due on October 16 and admissions under that will be conducted between October 18 and 21.

Following this, DU will announce a special cutoff list if seats are still vacant on October 25 and admissions under that will be conducted on October 26 and 27 with the fee payment to be completed by October 29.

Delhi University will conduct the entire admission process online. The online registration for UG programmes in DU was conducted in August. While most UG admissions is merit-based, some are entrance-based.

Here’s DU cut-off schedule 2021.