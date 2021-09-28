The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam will be held on October 3 (Sunday) in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in an OMR-based written test. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 89 posts of JE Civil under the Water Resources Department, Assam.

The list of candidates whose applications are found eligible to appear in the APSC JE exam has been released on the official website. In total, 3,495 candidates are eligible to appear in the exam.

Here’s APSC JE Civil Exam notice.

Here’s APSC JE Civil list of eligible candidates.

Steps to download APSC JE admit card:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section Click on admit card link for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department Enter application ID/roll number and date of birth and hit the view button The APSC JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.