The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the result of class VI entrance exam 2021. Candidates can check the result from the official website navodaya.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth. However, the Samiti has yet not released any official notice regarding the same.

The exam was conducted on August 11 following all Covid-19 protocols.

The entrance test was conducted at 11,152 centres in 644 districts across the country for around 14 lakh students. As many as 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission to Class VI, reports NDTV.

Here’s direct link to download class 6 result.

Meanwhile, the Class 11th provisional selection list has also been released on NVS website. NVS has declared the result for lateral entry for various regions including — Andaman and Nicobar UT, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi UT, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and others.

Here’s direct link to the provisional list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.