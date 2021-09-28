Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced the result of the JMI Entrance Exam 2021 today. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check their result online at the official website jmicoe.in.

The JMI entrance exams 2021 were held from July 26 to August 28 in offline mode for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The entrance exam was conducted for 134 courses offered by the University.

Steps to check JMI Entrance result 2021:

Visit official website jmicoe.in Click on Admission Result 2021-22 link Select the course type, course name and enter the captcha code and hit search button The JMI Entrance result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching for roll number/application.

Here’s direct link to check JMI entrance result 2021.