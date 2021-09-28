The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the recruitment exam dates for the post of Village Development Officer and Computor 2021 today, September 28. Registered candidates can check the schedule from Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Computor 2021 exam will be held on December 29, whereas the VDO Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 27 and 28. The Commission will release the detailed notification in due course of time.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO and 250 Computor posts.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Candidates may also check the syllabus for the recruitment exam below:

Computor 2021 Syllabus.

VDO 2021 Syllabus.

Selection Process

Computor 2021: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round.

VDO 2021: RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. The VDO Prelim exam will be held in December 2021 and qualified candidates will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.

