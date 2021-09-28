The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 on Tuesday, September 28. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result on Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, 28227 candidates were declared qualified for PST/ PET round on the basis of Paper-I conducted on . Of these, only 11164 candidates appeared for the test and 5572 declared qualified for Paper-II.

The second paper is scheduled to be conducted on November 8.

“Paper-II has been scheduled on 08.11.2021. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate thereof,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II” under CAPF section Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2020 Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, and the tentative answer key was released in the month of December. The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on February 26 and 30, 2021.

