Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for selection of personnel to various posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers and others. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website ibps.in from October 1 onwards. The last date to register for the posts is October 14.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2021.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria Post Age Limit Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor – Statistics Minimum: 32 years

Maximum:45 years A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Statistics with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation.





Faculty Research Associate





Minimum: 27 years

Maximum: 40 years A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in any of the following discipline with at least 55% marks in Postgraduation.



Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR



Research Associate



Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years Post-Graduation in Psychology / Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics /Management (Specialization in HR) with minimum 55% marks from recognized universities / Institutes.





Hindi Officer





Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.



Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as major or elective subject at Graduation. More details in the notification.

IT Engineer (Data Centre)

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 35 years Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University is essential. IT Database Administrator Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 35 years Full Time B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.SC(IT) / M.SC (Comp.Sc.) from a recognised University / Institute. Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 35 years Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written examination followed by the interview/ document verification (DV) round.

Meanwhile, the IBPS has released the admit card for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Main exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website. The IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam 2021 will be held on October 17 in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 200 objective type multiple choice questions for 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.