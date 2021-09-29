Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam schedule for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2021. A total of 1218 candidates will appear for the exam.

The eligible candidates are required to submit their online applications on or before October 4, 2021.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Notice Regarding Expected date of Mains Exam for Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam-2014” Check and download the notification Take a printout for future reference

