Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to various posts under Advertisement No. 12/2021. Applicants can apply for the notified posts on Commission’s official website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 28 different posts. Among them is one vacancy for Regional Director post in National Centre of Organic Farming, 10 for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, 1 for Assistant Professor (Chemistry), 1 for Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.), 2 for Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Mathematics), 1 for Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.), 3 for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics), 3 for Junior Research Officer, and 3 for Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor.

For details regarding the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and others, candidates may check the official notification here.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website UPSConline.nic.in Click on “’ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Now click on “Apply Now” against the desired post Read the instructions carefully and proceed Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UPSC vacancies.