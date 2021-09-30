Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) on Wednesday, September 29 invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cspdcl.co.in till October 28, 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 307 vacancies, of which 209 vacancies are for the Electrical Branch, 13 for IT, 12 for Computer Science, 27 for Mechanical, 6 for Electronics and 40 for Civil branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 19 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Electrical: Three years diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics/Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering from any government recognised institute.

Information Technology: Three years diploma in Information Technology from any government recognised institute.

Computer Science: Three years diploma in Computer Science from any government recognised institute.

Mechanical: Three years diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from any government recognised institute.

Electronics: Three years diploma in Electronics/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation from any government recognised institute.

Civil: Three years diploma in Civil Engineering from any government recognised institute.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for JE posts

Visit the official website cspdcl.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Click here to apply online” against Junior Engineer (JE) posts Fill in the required details, register, and proceed with application Upload the required documents, and pay the application fee Submit and take a print for future reference Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on online Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by the Document Verification (DV). The CBT will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The test shall comprise of 100 objective type questions with Multiple Choice answers consisting of Part I — 80 questions related to professional subject and Part II — 20 questions to judge the general awareness and reasoning.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.