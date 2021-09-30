The High Court of Andhra Pradesh will today conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Typist, Copyist, Assistant and Examiner. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website hc.ap.nic.in.

In two separate notifications, Andhra HC had notified a total of 174 vacancies including 71 posts of Assistant, 39 posts of Copyist, 35 posts of Typist and 29 posts of Examiner.

Here’s AP HC recruitment notification for Assistant and Examiner.

Here’s AP HC recruitment notification for Typist and Copyist.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: Degree in Arts/Science/Law/Commerce. For the post of Copyist, candidates must have also passed the Government Technical Exam in Typewriting in English Higher Grade than 45 w.p.m.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a common recruitment exam for all posts through computer-based test mode.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an exam fee of Rs 800 (Open/Backward Classes) or Rs 500 (EWS) or Rs 400 (SC/ST/PWD).

Steps to apply for Andhra HC recruitment 2021

Visit official website hc.ap.nic.in Go to ‘Notifications’ – ‘Recruitment’ and click on apply link for desired post Register using personal details to create profile Login and fill application form for post Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Andhra HC recruitment 2021.