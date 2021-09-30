The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates eligible to appear for the exam can check and download the schedule from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2021 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist of two parts. Part I — General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part II — Related Subjects.

Earlier, the Commission had conducted the document verification (DV) and interview round for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on September 27 and 29, respectively.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

