Today, September 30, is the last day to register online for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2021 session. The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) had started the registration process on September 16.

Students can apply online through the official website icaiexam.icai.org. The last date for online submission of online form with late fee is October 3, 2021. The late fee for submission of exam application form after the deadline would be Rs 600 for Indian / Kathmandu Centres and USD 10 for Abroad Centres as decided by the Council.

The CA exams in December will be held in dozens of Indian cities as well as eight overseas examination centres. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi mediums for answering papers.

Candidates who opted out of the CA July exams are eligible to appear in the December session.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA exams December 2021:

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to register for CA exams December 2021.

CA Foundation course exam – Under NEW SCHEME:

December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

December 6, 8, 10 and 12 Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18

Intermediate course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

December 6, 8, 10 and 12 Group 2: December 14, 16, 18 and 20

Final course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

December 5, 7, 9 and 11 Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Final course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

December 5, 7, 9 and 11 Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Here’s ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule.