India Post has commenced the online application process for recruitment of various posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Jammu & Kashmir circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website appost.in till October 29, 2021.

The recruitment drive aim to fill up a total of 266 vacancies. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the website and read it carefully before the registration.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as on September 30, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Application Fee

Applicant from UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Payment of fee is exempted for all female/ trans-woman/ST/SC/PWD candidates.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appost.in Register yourself through the ‘Stage 1 Registration’ section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section Then apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.