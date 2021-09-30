The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has begun the online application process for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for HPTET 2021 at the official website hpbose.org till October 13. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 300 between October 14 and 18. Corrections can be made from October 19 to 21.

HPBoSE will conduct the HP TET 2021 exam on November 13, 14, 21 and 28 at different centres in the state. The exam is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

There is no upper age limit to appear for the HP TET and the certificate will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance. The admit cards will be uploaded on the Board website four days before the commencement of the Exams.

HP TET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. In case an applicant intends to appear in TET for more than one teaching category he/she shall have to submit separate online application and fee for each category

To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 per cent.

Application fee

The application fee for General category applicants is Rs 800 while that for OBC/ST/SC/Physical handicapped is Rs 500.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification to determine the eligibility criteria for HPTET 2021.

Here’s HPTET November 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2021:

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to ‘TET Nov 2011’ section and click on registration link Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s HP TET online application form 2021.