The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam was held on February 14, 2021 for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC, etc.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Tier-I and Tier-II, a total of 28,508 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Typing Test. Only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing, who had scored more than 33% marks in Tier-II of the examination. The merit list contains the roll number, category and name of the selected candidates.

The Typing Test for the shortlisted candidates has been scheduled for November 3. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of Regional Offices and SSC-HQ for further updates.

Here’s SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 result notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 admit card:

Visit the respective regional website Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CHSL’ – click on result link for CHSL 2019 The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and search roll number through Ctrl+F.

Here’s direct link to SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 result merit list.

Moreover, the SSC said marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on October 7. This facility will be available for a period from till October 27. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.