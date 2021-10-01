Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2018. Candidates who participated in the exam can check results online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL 2018 typing test result was announced on June 10, 2021. 18,875 candidates were qualified under various lists and were called for the document verification (DV) process conducted from July 5 to July 14.

“As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of Posts and Departments to the candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Post + Department’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification, subject to fulfilling the required standards,” SSC said.

Under SSC CHSL 2018, a total of 1865 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Junior Passport Assistant (JPA), 3730 vacancies of Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and 50 posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO) (C&AG) have been notified. The same number of candidates have been selected for appointment.

The CHSL 2018 final merit list contains the roll number, category and name of the selected candidates. Candidates are advised to read the result notice carefully for more instructions.

Here’s SSC CHSL 2018 final result notice.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2018 final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CHSL’ – click on result link for CHSL 2018 The SSC CHSL 2018 final result merit list will appear on screen Download and search roll number through Ctrl+F. Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to SSC CHSL 2018 final result merit list.

Moreover, SSC said detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on October 8. This facility will be available from till October 31. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.