Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Surveyor, Mine Inspector, Cartographer, Technical assistant and others. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Mine Inspector, 3 for Cartographer, 5 for Surveyor, 2 for Technical Auxiliary Chemicals, 1 for technical assistant geo physical, 2 for technical assistant geology, and 1 for librarian.

UKPSC will conduct the Geology and Mining Unit Group ‘C’ Exam 2021 for selection of candidates.

For more details regarding age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, required qualification and others, candidates may check the notification here.

Here’s direct link to UKPSC recruitment official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 176, whereas Rs 86 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for UKPSC recruitment:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Uttarakhand Geology and Mining Unit, Directorate of Industries, Group ‘C’ Examination-2021’ Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।” Read the instructions carefully and proceed Now fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the application form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link apply online.