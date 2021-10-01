The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ISCE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) compartmental/ improvement exam results. Students can check their results on Council’s website results.cisce.org using their Unique ID and Index No.

This year, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result was prepared on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. Candidates who were not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’s Scheme were allowed to appear for the compartmental/ improvement exams

The ICSE, ISC compartment exam 2021 was held in August.

Steps to check the results

Visit the official website results.cisce.org Choose course, enter UID and index number to check result The ICSE/ISC compartment result will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check ISCE, ISC result.