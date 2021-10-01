Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has declared the result of the Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2021 or AP ICET-2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2021 on September 17 and 18 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The provisional answer keys were released on September 20 and objections were invited till September 22.

Steps to check AP ICET 2021 result:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the result link Enter Registration Number and ICET Hallticket No and hit View Result button The AP ICET result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to AP ICET result 2021.

The University conducted the ICET exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The online registration for AP ICET 2021 was underway in July and August.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the AP ICET counselling process.