Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers and others. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ibps.in till October 14.

The IBPS recruitment online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2021.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the vacancies.

Here’s direct link to IBPS recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria Post Age Limit Educational Qualification Assistant Professor – Statistics 32-45 years A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Statistics with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation. Faculty Research Associate 27-40 years A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in any of the following discipline with at least 55% marks in Postgraduation.Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational Measurement/ Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics / HR Research Associate 21-30 years Post-Graduation in Psychology / Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics /Management (Specialization in HR) with minimum 55% marks from recognized universities / Institutes. Hindi Officer 21-30 years Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as major or elective subject at Graduation. More details in the notification. IT Engineer (Data Centre) 21-35 years Full Time B.E./B.Tech. Degree, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognized Institution / University is essential. IT Database Administrator 21-35 years Full Time B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.SC(IT) / M.SC (Comp.Sc.) from a recognised University / Institute. Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) 21-35 years Full Time B.E./ B. Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of an online written examination followed by the interview/ document verification (DV) round.

Steps to apply for IBPS recruitment 2021:

Visit official website ibps.in Click on the applyy online link for various posts Click on new registration and register using basic info Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download a copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IBPS recruitment 2021.