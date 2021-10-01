The Punjab Police recruitment board has released answer keys of the Head Constable in the Investigation Cadre exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and candidate response sheet from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police Head Constable examination was conducted from September 11 to 20 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key or question by paying a fee of Rs 50 per objection raised up to 11.55 PM on October 3.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 811 vacancies of Head Constable in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police. Of these, direct recruitment will be held for 787 posts while the remaining 23 vacancies are reserved for sports quota, which shall be filled separately.

Steps to download Punjab Police answer key:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Now click on link to recruitment portal under “RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE”

Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on Head Constable tab, Edit/ View button and then answer key and candidate response Download answer key and match with response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following given instructions.

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police answer key.

Read instructions to raise answer key objection here.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the MCQ type computer-based test followed by document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).