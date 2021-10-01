Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will on Friday, October 1 commence the online application process for Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Interested candidates will soon be able to apply on the official website osssc.gov.in till October 21.

The OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government.

Job Vacancy

Statistical Field Surveyor: 529

Assistant Revenue Inspector: 576

Amin: 538

Forest Guard: 806

Excise Constable: 392

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. However, the minimum age limit for the post of Forest Guard is 18 years.

Educational Qualification:

Statistical Field Surveyor: Higher Secondary Education (10+2) (CHSE, CBSE, ICSE, or equivalent).

Assistant Revenue Inspector: Higher Secondary Education (10+2) conducted by (CHSE or equivalent there to from a recognised board or diploma in engineering from the institution under state council for technical education and vocational training, Odisha affiliated to AICTE having knowledge in computer application)

Amin: Higher Secondary Education (10+2) conducted by (CHSE or equivalent there to from a recognised board or diploma in engineering from the institution under state council for technical education and vocational training, Odisha affiliated to AICTE having knowledge in computer application)

Forest Guard: HSCE (10+) from recgnised board or institution.

Excise Constable: Matriculation or equivalent HSC or equivalent.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November 2021 in all districts. The date, time and venue will be intimated to the eligible candidates through the admission letters to be issued in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.