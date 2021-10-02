National Testing Agency (NTA) started the NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 registration on Thursday, September 1. Interested candidates can register on the official website neet.nta.nic.in till October 10, 2021. Applicants may also edit the fields of the First Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during this period.

All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the Examination Fee Online shall fill up the Second set of information of the Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2021. In the absence of filling up of the information of the Second Phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled, reads the official notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in filling up the Second set of information of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2021 Phase 2

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 Fill in the required details and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for NEET UG 2021 Phase II.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.