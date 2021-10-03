The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2021. Candidates can check the Answer Keys and Question Paper with response sheet at the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam was held throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the CUCET answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 online, per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from today till October 5, 7:00 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

Here’s NTA CUCET answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download NTA CUCET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021’ link

Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The CUCET answer key will appear on screen Match keys with question paper and response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection if any following instructions.

Here’s direct link to download CUCET 2021 answer key.

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUCET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.