The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the model answer key of the ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD 2021 exams. Candidates who took the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for postgraduate courses can check and download the answer key from the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA 2021 for PG and PhD was held on September 17 in a computer-based mode in cities across India. The questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the exam will be available upto October 5.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged,” reads the NTA notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.

Here’s ICAR PG answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to check ICAR answer key 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key challenge link Key in your login credentials and submit The ICAR answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match responses to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, through guidelines given.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR PG answer key 2021.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR PhD answer key 2021.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The AIEEA PG exam is conducted for admission to 25% seats in Master Degree Programme at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of ICAR-PG Scholarship/National Talent Award (PGS) in Agriculture & Allied Sciences.