The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the upcoming Phase-1 online objective examination for AO (Generalist) (State-l) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO exam 2021 will be conducted on October 16. The one-hour online exam will comprise 3 tests with a total of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. Candidates are advised to read the exam instruction booklet given below carefully.

The admit cards will contain details regarding reporting time and venue together with other relevant instructions.

NIACL has notified a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer. As per the notification, the Phase-I Online Examination (Objective) is scheduled to be held in October, whereas the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) shall be conducted in November.

Here’s NIACL AO exam 2021 notice.

Here’s NIANL AO exam 2021 instructions.

Steps to download NIACL AO admit card 2021:

Visit official website newindia.co.in Go to ‘Recruitment’s and click on download call letter link Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login The NIACL AO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NIACL admit card 2021.

Selection Process

The applicants will have to appear for Stage-I and Stage-II examinations. The final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) and Interview round. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment at NIACL.